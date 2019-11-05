Woman, aide held in murder of ex-Gujarat BJP MLA

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Gujarat and Prayagraj police in a joint operation arrested two, including a woman, accused in the murder of a former BJP MLA, from a rented house near Balson Crossing of the city on Tuesday. The duo was produced in court and was taken on transit remand by the Gujarat police.

Former BJP MLA from Abdasa in Gujarat, Jayanti Bhalusali, was gunned down in the AC coach of train on January 7, this year while he was going to Bhuj from Ahmedabad. A special investigation team later claimed that Bhalusali had a property dispute with a woman, Manisha of Ahmedabad. Manisha hired contract killers from Maharashtra to kill Bhalusali. The shooters, Nitin and Rahul Patel, were arrested while Manisha was on the run.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said Manisha and her associate Surjeet aka Bhau reached Prayagraj around one and half months back and were living in a rented house near Balson crossing. Gujarat and Prayagraj police arrested them in a joint operation.

Youth held for posing as cop at his former school

PRAYAGRAJ: Police arrested a youth after he put on the uniform of a police sub inspector and reached a school from where he passed out a few years back. The youth tried to brow beat the principal and other staff. He was nabbed when they became suspicious and called the real cops from Colonelganj police station nearby. The youth’s mother and other kin also reached the spot and informed that his father was a police constable and died few years back. The youth was soon to get a job in the force on compassionate grounds. SHO Colonelganj inspector Arun Kumar Tyagi said the youth got the police uniform stitched and also put a star on it. He reached Mary Lucas School where he said that he had come for some enquiry. An FIR has been lodged against the youth under relevant sections. Meanwhile, the youth’s kin claimed that he had put on the uniform for taking a selfie.