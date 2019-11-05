e-paper
Woman alleges she was harassed by group of men

Nov 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman has alleged that a group of men picked a fight with her on the road, and then molested her on Sunday evening in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. According to the police, the woman also alleged that the men tried to snatch her phone and assaulted her when she resisted. Police said they are probing the allegations.

According to the police, the woman, an architect, and resident of Sainik Farms, who was returning home, alleged in her complaint that around 7pm, five or six men stopped her car forcefully by getting in her way and attacked her. “She alleged that they punched her and pulled her hair while trying to steal her phone. She also said she was molested,” said a police officer who did not want to be named.

A senior police officer said they have registered a case of molestation, assault and under other relevant sections to probe the woman’s allegations. It is also being probed if the allegations are the fallout of a previous enmity or dispute, the officer said.

