Woman and her two children found murdered at home, his missing husband is suspect

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:08 IST

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman and her two minor children were killed at their rented home in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday morning. The police are searching for her husband, who is currently missing. Police did not comment who could have murdered the three but the woman’s father said that his son-in-law had killed the three of them.

A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (outer district), said that a “blunt object” was used in the murders, but refused to identify the weapon. “We have seized the weapon and are searching for the suspect,” said the DCP.

The murdered woman, Preeti Gupta, lived with her husband Gagan Kumar, a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son in a rented house in Shiv Ram Park of Nihal Vihar. Kumar was a marble contractor while Gupta was a homemaker.

“Theirs was a love marriage 10 years ago, but Kumar would abuse my sister. He was a drunkard who earned little and spent most of the money on alcohol,” said Gupta’s brother, Paras, who lives in the same neighbourhood.

Preeti’s father Ram Chandra said, “On Sunday morning, when my wife tried to reach our daughter over the phone, there was no response. After sometime, I decided to visit her house and check on her,” said Chandra, adding that when he visited his daughter’s house around 11.15 am, he found the door ajar and the air-cooler switched on. “I walked into my daughter’s bedroom and found her lying on the bed. My two grandchildren were also lying on the same bed,” said Chandra.

“It was dark in the room, but I soon realised that they were bleeding,” said Chandra. He raised an alarm and soon neighbours rushed into the house even as someone alerted the police. The trio was taken to a hospital, but they were declared brought dead.

“I couldn’t see the murder weapon around and the police won’t tell me what was used to kill my daughter and grandchildren,” said Chandra.

Chandra accused his son-in-law of killing them. “During the lockdown, Kumar has sent away all three of them to live with me. If he couldn’t keep them, he could have sent them to live with me forever. He didn’t have to kill them,” said Chandra.

The police, meanwhile, have registered a murder case and have begun searching for Kumar who hasn’t been seen around ever since the triple murders came to light.

“We’ll be able to share more details once we have nabbed the suspect,” said DCP Koan, refusing to share the possible motives behind the killings.