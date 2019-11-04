Woman commits suicide in Sangrur; husband, in-laws booked

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:59 IST

A day after a woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Rupaheri village of the district, police booked her husband and in-laws on Sunday for abetment of suicide. The husband has been arrested but the other two accused are absconding.

The victim had got married around 10 years ago.

In the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, he stated that his son-in-law informed the family that his daughter was not well but when they reached Rupaheri village, she was dead and they found some marks on her neck.

“My daughter’s husband and in-laws harassed her as she didn’t have a child. They forced her to take this extreme step. After her death, they cremated her body despite my opposition,” the complaint stated.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Rakesh Kumar, said that the police arrested her husband who was produced in court and sent to judicial remand.

“The police are investigating the role of her in-laws,” Kumar added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).