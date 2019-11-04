e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Woman commits suicide in Sangrur; husband, in-laws booked

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Rupaheri village of the district, police booked her husband and in-laws on Sunday for abetment of suicide. The husband has been arrested but the other two accused are absconding.

The victim had got married around 10 years ago.

In the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, he stated that his son-in-law informed the family that his daughter was not well but when they reached Rupaheri village, she was dead and they found some marks on her neck.

“My daughter’s husband and in-laws harassed her as she didn’t have a child. They forced her to take this extreme step. After her death, they cremated her body despite my opposition,” the complaint stated.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Rakesh Kumar, said that the police arrested her husband who was produced in court and sent to judicial remand.

“The police are investigating the role of her in-laws,” Kumar added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

tags
top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities