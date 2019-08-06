Woman driver runs over 19-yr-old girl in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:20 IST

Chandigarh A 19-year-old girl crossing the road was run over by a speeding SUV being driven by a 21-year-old girl on Dakshin Marg on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Akshita Abrol of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. She had moved to Chandigarh a month ago to take coaching classes for banking exams in Sector 34 and was staying in Sector 21. Her parents run a grocery shop in Udhampur.

The accused has been identified as Nihaar Kaur Virk, who resides in Sector 10, and was driving a Mahindra Thar. She is in the final year of bachelors in commerce at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32. Her father is in the merchant navy, said police.

Akshita was going to Sector 34 from Sector 21 when the accident took place.

“Akshita was crossing the road from the Sector 21 side while the speeding Thar came from the Sector 22/35 side and hit her. The girl was crushed under the its tyres,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Parvesh Bhardwaj, an eyewitness, said: “The SUV was being driven at around 100 km per hour.” Eyewitnesses said the accused was accompanied by a boy.

A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. Nihaar was arrested and later released on bail, said police.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:15 IST