Woman executive from Noida robbed in auto,Gzb fail to register FIR two days for two days

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:21 IST

Two days after a 30-year-old employee with an e-commerce company in Noida was allegedly robbed in a moving autorickshaw by a gang of robbers, the Ghaziabad police are yet to register an FIR into the incident.

The woman’s family said they had called the police response vehicle (PRV) and also gave a written complaint at Masuri police station on January 8 when the alleged incident took place.

The woman, Katyayani Pandit, a Dasna resident, works as a research analyst with an e-commerce company in Noida and was returning to Ghaziabad after office. She was near the ABES College, adjacent to Crossing Republik Township, when she boarded the autorickshaw.

“It was about 7.30pm on January 8 that she boarded an auto. Besides the drive, two passengers were already sitting inside the auto. The auto was headed towards Dasna. She had called me saying that she will reach in some time and I should come to pick her up at a stop. I took my motorcycle and reached the stop but she did not come. I started calling her, but her mobile phone was switched off. This became a matter of concern and I became alert,” Kuldeep Singh, the woman’s brother, said.

“I drove about 2km towards Ghaziabad from Dasna to search for her but I could not found her. Later, I went to the Dasna police post and asked the police if there had been an accident or something nearby. In the meantime, my sister’s co-passengers turned out to be robbers who had overpowered her in the auto and drove towards Masuri on NH9. They snatched ₹1500 from her purse, her mobile and took two gold rings she was wearing. They pushed her out of the auto and fled,” he added.

Singh added his sister was able to read only a part of the auto’s registration number which stated “UP 37,” and the auto belonged to Hapur district.

The robbers had pushed her out of the auto after crossing the elevated section of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway towards Hapur. Katyayani walked about a kilometre at night and reached a hospital in Dasna from where she called me after borrowing a staff member’s phone, he added.

“After her call, I rushed to the hospital and also called the PRV on the police emergency helpline 100. They noted some details in their register and took us to Masuri police station where the SHO asked details of the incident. I gave a written complaint but could not take a receipt as I wanted to take my sister home quickly,” Singh added.

However, the police denied that they received any complaint into the incident and said they have not lodged an FIR so far. Circle officer Anshu Jain said the SHO at Masuri police station told her they did not receive any written complaint from the family.

The woman’s brother, however, maintained that he submitted a written complaint at Masuri police station.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), on Friday said he had called Singh to know the status of the written complaint. “He told me that he has given a written complaint on the night of the incident. I have sent officials to the woman’s house to take a complaint again, and an FIR will be lodged for robbery. Although the woman boarded the auto under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station, but we will lodge an FIR at Masuri police station,” he added.