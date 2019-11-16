e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Woman found hanging from fan in Zirakpur hotel room

She had been putting up at the hotel since November 11; foul play not ruled out by police

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mohali A woman was found dead in a Zirakpur hotel in mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The hotel staff found her body hanging from a ceiling fan in the room where she had been staying since November 11.

According to the entry register of the hotel located at Kalghidhar Enclave in Baltana, the woman has been identified as Priyanka of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The hotel staff told police that she had checked into the hotel with Rajan Bhardwaj of Sector 48, Gurgaon, who had identified himself as her husband.

On Thursday evening, Bhardwaj had left the hotel, telling the staff that he had some work in court in Gurgaon and would return by Friday evening. The staff told police that Priyanka had dinner around 10pm and went to sleep.

On Friday morning, Rajan called the hotel reception around 10:30, informing the staff that Priyanka was not picking up her phone. The staff tried calling on the intercom and even knocked at her door, but got no response.

Bhardwaj called again and informed the staff that Priyanka had blood pressure issues and told them that she might have fainted. After this, the hotel staff informed police. A team from the Baltana police post opened the door and found Priyanka’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police have kept the body in the mortuary at the Dera Bassi civil hospital. They have not ruled out foul play yet and are awaiting Bhardwaj’s arrival to get the postmortem conducted.

