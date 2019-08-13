Woman gives birth on road after hospital ‘denies’ admission

cities

Aug 13, 2019

AGRA A woman gave birth to a baby boy on the road on the premises of the District Hospital after the staff at Lady Lyall Hospital (government hospital for women) in Agra refused to admit her, as alleged by her husband.

Health authorities in Agra have ordered a probe into the incident and sought a clarification from the hospital staff.

A labourer from Madhya Pradesh, Kishori Lal had brought his wife Rani, 20, to the Lady Lyall Hospital around 1 pm on Monday.

The hospital staff reportedly asked him to arrange blood for his wife’s delivery. But when Kishori expressed inability to do so, the staff allegedly refused to admit Rani and asked Kishori to take his wife back home.

Kishori, who works as a labourer in Sadar locality of Agra, decided to take Rani back home. But on the way, she had severe labour pain and to tackle the situation Kishori took her to the District Hospital in the Pratapura locality.

The staff at the District Hospital expressed inability to admit Rani and asked him to return to the Lady Lyall Hospital. But due to severe labour pain, Rani sat on the road on the District Hospital premises and was unable to move after that.

When the doctor at the emergency ward Sunil Yadav got to know about the situation, he asked the staff to arrange curtains and called a lady doctor Mithilesh Maurya to treat the patient.

After delivering a boy, she was referred to the Lady Lyall Hospital. Later, Kishori thanked the District Hospital team.

But he also alleged that the Lady Lyall Hospital staff had asked him to arrange blood when it could have been provided by the hospital.

Dr Asha Sharma, superintendent, Lady Lyall Hospital said: “We did not deny admission to the patient. The staff on duty asked the patient’s husband to arrange blood for his pregnant wife.”

“We will seek clarification from the staff as to why blood was not arranged for the patient. We have formed a committee in this regard and will act accordingly.”

Chief medical officer (Agra) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said, “I have asked officials to submit the report in this regard. Action will be taken after that.” - Yogesh Dubey

