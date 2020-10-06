Woman held for kidnapping boy, reunited with family in Palghar

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:52 IST

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by the Palghar police for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ayansh, from his house on Monday afternoon. An alert vegetable vendor alerted the boy’s father and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Ayansh was riding his cycle near a hotel where his father Neeraj Verma worked as a waiter. On Monday afternoon, the accused Poornima More allegedly kidnapped him and took the boy to a building in Palghar.

“The minor was spotted by the vendor who then called Verma,” said Suresh Bhoir, assistant sub-inspector, Palghar police station. “Verma informed us and we reached the spot where we found More with Ayansh,” he added.

When questioned, More confessed to kidnapping Ayansh. “We arrested her under section 363(kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before a Palghar court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody,” said Bhoir.

On Monday evening, the boy was reunited with his parents at the police station after due verification.