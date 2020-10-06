e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Woman held for kidnapping boy, reunited with family in Palghar

Woman held for kidnapping boy, reunited with family in Palghar

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:52 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by the Palghar police for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ayansh, from his house on Monday afternoon. An alert vegetable vendor alerted the boy’s father and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Ayansh was riding his cycle near a hotel where his father Neeraj Verma worked as a waiter. On Monday afternoon, the accused Poornima More allegedly kidnapped him and took the boy to a building in Palghar.

“The minor was spotted by the vendor who then called Verma,” said Suresh Bhoir, assistant sub-inspector, Palghar police station. “Verma informed us and we reached the spot where we found More with Ayansh,” he added.

When questioned, More confessed to kidnapping Ayansh. “We arrested her under section 363(kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before a Palghar court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody,” said Bhoir.

On Monday evening, the boy was reunited with his parents at the police station after due verification.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In