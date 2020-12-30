e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Woman, mother held for murder of 18-year-old man over illicit affair

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
TARN TARAN A woman and her mother were arrested on Monday for the brutal murder of an 18-year-old man the former was having an illicit affair with in Sheron village, five kms from Tarn Taran district headquarters.

Police say Gurinderjit Singh of Bagian Wali Gali in the city was electrocuted and strangled to death on Sunday by 24-year-old Sandeep Kaur, a married woman with whom he allegedly had a relationship; her husband Himmat Singh, his brothers Dharampreet Singh and Pargat Singh, all of Tarn Taran City; Kaur’s mother Raj and brother Manpreet Singh, both from Sheron village, police said.

Sandeep and Raj were arrested on Monday and all the accused booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarhali police station after Gurinderjit’s father, Tarsem Singh, 60, filed a complaint.

“On Sunday, at around 2 pm, I was informed that my son’s body was lying in Raj Kaur’s house in Sheron. When I reached the place I learnt that the accused killed my son by strangulating and then electrocuting him. My son was called to Sheron by Sandeep Kaur, with whom he had an illicit relationship,” said Tarsem.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sarhali police station, Lakhbir Singh, said, preliminary investigations had revealed that Sandeep Kaur married Himmat Singh four years ago and, two years later, developed a relationship with Gurinderjit. “We have arrested Sandeep and her mother Raj Kaur. They have confessed to their crime and Sandeep has said that she and the others had hatched the conspiracy to kill Gurinderjit.”

He said raids were being conducted to nab the other accused in the crime.

