Woman raped in hotel

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:26 IST

Gurugram: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Sector 38 on Tuesday. Police said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Rajasthan, told the police that she met the suspect a few months ago and developed a friendship. The police said on Tuesday evening that the suspect picked her up from Bhondsi on the pretext of an outing and took her on his motorcycle to a hotel in Sector 38, where he allegedly raped her.

Basant Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against him under Section 376 (punishment of rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Tuesday.

In another case, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by a man on multiple occasions in New Colony, the police said on Wednesday. The complainant alleged that this has been going on for three years, when she met the suspect, who sold insurance.

Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 9A police station, said that the suspect allegedly lured her and raped her multiple times. “He threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone and blackmailed her. On Thursday, he allegedly slapped her, after which she approached the police,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (2) (n) (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC at Sector 9A police station.