Home / Cities / Woman robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, probe on| VIDEO

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, probe on| VIDEO

cities
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:38 AM IST

According to Loni DSP (deputy superintendent of police) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, a case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station.

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, probe on| VIDEO(Twitter/ANI)
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad, probe on| VIDEO(Twitter/ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad's Loni area on Monday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused can be seen rushing towards the woman with what appears to be a gun in his hand. He prompted the woman to first drop her chain and then took her mobile phone.

Also read: NGT seeks report on violation of norms in Gzb’s Siddharth Vihar housing scheme

According to Loni DSP (deputy superintendent of police) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, a case of robbery has been registered at the Loni police station and a team has been formed to arrest the accused. “The accused is yet to be identified and the investigation is underway,” the DSP added.

In another incident, the Ghaziabad Police arrested a man for dancing on a highway and blocking the traffic. The police also seized the man's car and registered a case at the Kaushambi police station. In the video in question, recorded last weej, those involved were seen dancing to a Bollywood song for what was reported to be a birthday celebration.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which a man and two women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road, a case was registered at the police station in Kaushambi. A man was arrested and the car was impounded," the Ghaziabad Police tweeted in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghaziabad news
ghaziabad news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out