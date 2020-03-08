e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman sells sofa online, loses ₹90K

Woman sells sofa online, loses ₹90K

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old architecture professor lost ₹90,000 to an online fraud while trying to sell a sofa set on a portal.

As per her complaint, the complainant Sadaf Kazi’s mother Kaikasha had uploaded an advertisement on the portal to sell their sofa set.

She wanted to sell the furniture for ₹20,000 and uploaded the price with her contact details, said the police.

“The same day, the woman received a call from a person who identified himself as Rajendra Sharma. The man asked Kaikasha to accept the money via GooglePay. Since she did not have the app, she gave her daughter’s contact number and asked him to pay her,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

After Kaikasha informed her daughter about it, ‘Sharma’ called Kazi and sent her a GooglePay link and asked her to click on it to receive the payment. When Kazi opened the link, she ended up paying ₹30,000 to Sharma instead of receiving the amount.

Officials said Kazi’s phone stopped working during the transaction and within a few seconds, Sharma managed to siphon off the same amount two more times. He collectively stole ₹90,000 from her.

When Kazi called the person, she was not able to contact him. She lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai police and after the cyber cell conducted a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered. The police suspect the accused conman was operating from Uttar Pradesh.

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities