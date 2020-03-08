Woman sells sofa online, loses ₹90K

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:55 IST

A 26-year-old architecture professor lost ₹90,000 to an online fraud while trying to sell a sofa set on a portal.

As per her complaint, the complainant Sadaf Kazi’s mother Kaikasha had uploaded an advertisement on the portal to sell their sofa set.

She wanted to sell the furniture for ₹20,000 and uploaded the price with her contact details, said the police.

“The same day, the woman received a call from a person who identified himself as Rajendra Sharma. The man asked Kaikasha to accept the money via GooglePay. Since she did not have the app, she gave her daughter’s contact number and asked him to pay her,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

After Kaikasha informed her daughter about it, ‘Sharma’ called Kazi and sent her a GooglePay link and asked her to click on it to receive the payment. When Kazi opened the link, she ended up paying ₹30,000 to Sharma instead of receiving the amount.

Officials said Kazi’s phone stopped working during the transaction and within a few seconds, Sharma managed to siphon off the same amount two more times. He collectively stole ₹90,000 from her.

When Kazi called the person, she was not able to contact him. She lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai police and after the cyber cell conducted a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered. The police suspect the accused conman was operating from Uttar Pradesh.