e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman tweets about harassment in bus, cops nab culprits within an hour

Woman tweets about harassment in bus, cops nab culprits within an hour

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya police nabbed two youths on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman co-passenger in a bus in which they were travelling from Lucknow to Basti.

The action was taken within an hour of the victim’s tweet that she was being harassed by youths sitting by her side.

“I’m travelling in a UPSTRC bus and some guys sitting next to me are harassing me and asking for my number. Please help me, I’m very scared right now…,” she tweeted.

She also shared her ticket number, so that the bus could be tracked. Within an hour of the tweet, SHO (Mahila Thana, Ayodhya) Priyanka Pandey intercepted the bus and nabbed the two offenders. The woman also tweeted her experience, thanking the police.

“Thank you for your response and concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two youths in their van. I’m fine and safe now,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, a police official said, “Action will be taken against the two youths.”

The incident evoked much response on social media, especially twitter as many shared her tweet, seeking help.

top news
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities