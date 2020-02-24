Woman tweets about harassment in bus, cops nab culprits within an hour

cities

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya police nabbed two youths on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman co-passenger in a bus in which they were travelling from Lucknow to Basti.

The action was taken within an hour of the victim’s tweet that she was being harassed by youths sitting by her side.

“I’m travelling in a UPSTRC bus and some guys sitting next to me are harassing me and asking for my number. Please help me, I’m very scared right now…,” she tweeted.

She also shared her ticket number, so that the bus could be tracked. Within an hour of the tweet, SHO (Mahila Thana, Ayodhya) Priyanka Pandey intercepted the bus and nabbed the two offenders. The woman also tweeted her experience, thanking the police.

“Thank you for your response and concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two youths in their van. I’m fine and safe now,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, a police official said, “Action will be taken against the two youths.”

The incident evoked much response on social media, especially twitter as many shared her tweet, seeking help.