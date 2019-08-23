Woman whose child was raped and killed gets ₹75,000 relief

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi State Legal Services Authority has granted an interim compensation of ₹75,000 to a woman whose husband had allegedly raped and killed their minor daughter three years ago. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also provided the woman with a lawyer to pursue the case.

The order by the south east District Legal Services Authority read, “The matter was considered in the 44th meeting of the District Victim’s Compensation Committee. A second application was filed by the mother of the deceased victim on August 7, mentioning that she was facing hardship in raising her other five children. Considering that the matter is still pending before a trial court, the case is being considered for an interim compensation of a sum of ₹75,000.”

The woman received the compensation amount in her account on Monday. On April 21, 2016, the 35-year-old woman had called the police after finding her 15-year-old daughter dead on the terrace. The investigation concluded that the victim’s father had allegedly raped and killed her. The wife and five children, meanwhile, were left penniless.

Hindustan Times, on August 12, had reported about the woman’s three-year ordeal, fighting for a compensation from the state government. The HT had reported that more than a year ago, Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia had written to the finance department directing them to “consider granting compensation (amount) to the woman as a relief on the death of her daughter”, but the woman was yet to receive any money.

The woman and children live in a room taken on rent in a resettlement colony and she runs a vegetable kiosk to earn a living. With the money, she plans to repay a loan of ₹24,000 she had taken to buy a cart and other essentials, while saving the rest for her children’s education.

“Initially, I felt that I won’t get any compensation from the government as three years had already passed and nothing happened. On Monday, I got a call from the authorities asking me to check my bank account. At first, I couldn’t believe it. I hope to buy a house later on if and when I get the full compensation, once the court gives its judgment,” the woman said.

Under the National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) compensation scheme, which was merged with the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme of 2015, a maximum compensation of up to ₹10 lakh could be granted for loss of life but the compensation varies from case to case.

According to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), which has been writing to the government in this woman’s case, there are 70 such families of minor rape victims in cases registered between 2015 and 2019. They have not received due compensation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We are going to take up her fight till she receives full compensation, once the court pronounces its judgment in the case. We have also provided her legal aid. In such cases, lack of awareness about the compensation rules is a major obstacle in getting justice,” Jyoti Rathee, member, DCPCR, said.

