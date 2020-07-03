Women thrash ASI in Kangra village, accuse cop of hushing up murder case

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:57 IST

Women of Luciad village in Dada Siba area of Kangra on Friday morning thrashed the police post incharge Charanji Lal, of their area. The women were agitated as they suspected that the police was trying to hush up a murder case in their village to save the accused.

Surjeet Kumar, a 35-year-old resident of the village, was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

His family members suspected that he was murdered by his wife.

However, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sent the body for postmortem examination. The body was handed over to the family on Friday morning.

The police received information that the villagers and family members carrying along the body of the deceased youth were heading towards Dada Siba to gherao the police post. They demanded that his wife should be arrested on murder charge.

Meanwhile, a video of the victim’s son also went viral on social media alleging that his mother and a man killed his father.

ASI in-charge of local police post rushed to the spot to pacify the protestors. A heated exchange of arguments took place after which the women thrashed the police post incharge and also tore his uniform. The cop escaped from the clutches of the villagers and informed the SHO Dehra.

SP, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said the ASP was rushed to the spot and the situation has been brought under control. He said that a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered for killing of youth. A case under Sections 353, 332 and 382 of the IPC has been registered against the villagers on the complaint of ASI Charanji Lal.

A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain), 141 (unlawful assembly), 269 and 270 (negligent and Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC against villagers for who were part of the protest.

A case under Section 188 of the CrPC has also been registered against the villagers for violating Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the district.

The ASI has been transferred from the police post.