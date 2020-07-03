e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Women thrash ASI in Kangra village, accuse cop of hushing up murder case

Women thrash ASI in Kangra village, accuse cop of hushing up murder case

The women were agitated as they suspected that the police was trying to hush up a murder case in their village to save the accused

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Women of Luciad village in Dada Siba area of Kangra on Friday morning thrashed the police post incharge Charanji Lal, of their area. The women were agitated as they suspected that the police was trying to hush up a murder case in their village to save the accused.

Surjeet Kumar, a 35-year-old resident of the village, was found dead in his house under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

His family members suspected that he was murdered by his wife.

However, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sent the body for postmortem examination. The body was handed over to the family on Friday morning.

The police received information that the villagers and family members carrying along the body of the deceased youth were heading towards Dada Siba to gherao the police post. They demanded that his wife should be arrested on murder charge.

Meanwhile, a video of the victim’s son also went viral on social media alleging that his mother and a man killed his father.

ASI in-charge of local police post rushed to the spot to pacify the protestors. A heated exchange of arguments took place after which the women thrashed the police post incharge and also tore his uniform. The cop escaped from the clutches of the villagers and informed the SHO Dehra.

SP, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said the ASP was rushed to the spot and the situation has been brought under control. He said that a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered for killing of youth. A case under Sections 353, 332 and 382 of the IPC has been registered against the villagers on the complaint of ASI Charanji Lal.

A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain), 141 (unlawful assembly), 269 and 270 (negligent and Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC against villagers for who were part of the protest.

A case under Section 188 of the CrPC has also been registered against the villagers for violating Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the district.

The ASI has been transferred from the police post.

top news
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In