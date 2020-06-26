e-paper
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday announced that the state will not permit the sale of Coronil drug by Patanjali Ayurveda. “The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PyPAyurved’s Coronil were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won’t allow sale of spurious medicines,” he tweeted.

Hours after the launch of Coronil on Tuesday, the Union Ayush ministry had asked the firm to provide the details of the drug, asking it to stop advertising it till the issue was examined.

Deshmukh had welcome the Centre’s decision of stalling the sale of the drug. “Claims of a cure for Corona without sharing clinical trials, sample size details, registration with authorities cant be acceptable. It great that @moayush banned such advt. There can be no compromise with public health & well being at all!” he had tweeted on Wednesday.

