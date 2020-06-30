Work on 5.5km elevated stretch over DSC road resumes after gap of three months

cities

Jun 30, 2020

NOIDA:

The work on 5.5 km elevated stretch, which is to be built over Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to facilitate commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, has resumed after a gap of almost three months, officials of Noida authority said on Tuesday. The project will be delayed by four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

The proposed elevated road will start from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the ₹467-crore elevated road will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas.

The authority has started piling work at Sector 49 site of the project.

“We need to build 143 pillars for the project. We started piling for one pillar near Sector 49 on Monday. We have a target to build this road in 24 months. We will try to complete it at the earliest. The work could not picked up pace due to Covid-19 pandemic in March,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of Noida authority.

The authority chief executive officer has directed the staff to enforce the social distancing rules at the site for safety purposes. “For the piling work, a few labourers are at the site as the work is being done with machines. But we are taking all precautions and following health department guidelines to implement social distancing at the site,” said Vaish.

On March 3, the authority had roped in state-owned agency -- Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation -- for constructing the elevated stretch that will provide seamless connectivity to thousands of motorists who travel from Delhi side to the special economic zone (SEZ) in Phase 2 area and Sector 82.

The UP Bridge Corporation in March had started mobilizing the workforce to start work at the site and also done barricading of the site. But the work was disrupted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In 2012, the authority had for the first time conceived the idea of constructing an elevated stretch over DSC road. In May 2016, it prepared a detailed project report of the project. But work could not start due to fund crunch. The DSC road, earlier known as the Dadri Link Road, passes from Noida’s Gole Chakkar to Greater Noida’s Dadri town.

The proposed elevated road will have exit and entry at Sector 100 so that new group housing societies located in sectors 107, 47 and 104, among others, can benefit from the project, the officials said.