Work on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg line under Metro phase-4 to start from November end

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi

Delayed by over three years, the construction work on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Phase-4 will finally start from November end. The Metro will start the work on a portion of the 28-km-long Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor — one of the six corridors proposed in the phase 4 expansion of metro.

“We have awarded the work for the construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West and RK Ashram Marg corridor, which will include 10 stations. This corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have a total of 22 stations. The work on this portion will be completed within 30 months (May 2022),” said a DMRC spokesperson.

The portion of the corridor, where work will be taken up, will have the following 10 stations: Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura. All these stations will be elevated. Of the 28.9 km, 21.18km will be elevated and 7.7km will be underground.

“The work involves design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and station buildings,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

The Metro phase 4 expansion comprises six corridors of which three--- Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad—were approved by the Union cabinet in March this year. The three corridors with a total length of 61.6km will have 17 underground and 29 elevated stations at a cost of Rs 24, 948 crore.

The Metro has also completed the feasibility study of the second Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela, which was one of the proposed corridors in phase 4. The corridor, which is yet to be approved by the ministry and the DMRC board, is expected to be 22.9km long and will be largely elevated. Of the 19 proposed stations on the corridor 14 will be elevated and five at-grade.

The housing and urban affairs ministry has also decided to construct an independent Metrolite corridor connecting Kirti Nagar and Dwarka. The Metro recently completed the feasibility study on the corridor, which was recently approved by the housing and urban affairs ministry and the DMRC board.

There will be 21 stations on the Kirti Nagar-Dwarka sector 25 corridor of which 16 will be at-grade and five will be elevated. The corridor will be at-grade in densely populated areas such as Mayapuri, Dabri village, Bamnoli, Dhul Siras village.