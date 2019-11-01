Work on six-laning of Katraj-Navale Bridge stretch to begin soon as CPWD gives contract to Gurugram based firm

cities

Pune Hopes for early starting of work for the proposed six-laning of Katraj to Wadgaon till Navale bridge by Central Public Works Department (PWD) have risen with authorities issuing the contract to a Gurugram-based firm. According to officials, the work on 4-kilometre stretch is likely to begin within next three months.

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, in February 2019, had approved the project to ease the traffic on Wadgaon-Katraj stretch of Dehu road-Katraj bypass, where Shiv Shrushti (Shivaji memorial) is coming up. The PWD plans to build six-lane concrete road replacing the existing four-lane road.

The new highway route number 548 (DD) which begins from Navale bridge to Katraj, Katraj to Mantarwadi, Mantarwadi to Theur Phata and Theur Phata to Lonikand is a 45-km stretch of which six lane will be done from Navale Bridge to Katraj in phase one.

Prashant Auti, superintending engineer, Central PWD, said, “We have got the clearance from the government in March, but soon after there were elections and the code of conduct was in place as a result of which the work for the project got delayed. The contract has been awarded to All Grace Infrastructure, Gurugram, and the firm has started mobilising resources after receiving the letter of acceptance.”

The ministry of road transport and highways has already sanctioned Rs 96 crore for the 4-km stretch. Once ready, the six-lane lane road will have paved shoulders and 7-metre wide service road on both sides of the stretch. The Central PWD has prescribed that the entire width of the stretch has to be 60 metres, which is being followed here.

The six-laning has become necessary given the rapid growth of the areas amid new projects coming up due to relatively lower land prices. The inclusion of Ambegaon into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) two years back has also contributed in fast growth of areas surrounding the bypass, which is often clogged with vehicles, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to officials, the new road will have two pedestrian underpasses, besides two for vehicular traffic.

“There are two pedestrian underpasses proposed with one at 400 metres stretch near Shiv Shrusti and second at Wonder City. The existing vehicular underpasses — first near Duttanagar and another at Shiv Shrusti — will also be widened. The physical work on the road will begin once the traffic management is in place. The six-lane highway will be complete with service roads and entries at pre-determined places and restrained point access along the stretch of the road,” said Ganesh Choure, executive engineer, Central PWD.

Total stretch of Navale bridge to Katraj – 4 kms

Total sanctioned amount for the project – Rs 96 crore

Two pedestrian underpasses to come up at

400-metre mark near Shiv Shrusti, Ambegaon

600-metre mark near Wonder City.

Besides six laning of highway, the Central PWD has also sanctioned in-principle a flyover at Katraj square. However, officials said the financial allocation for the proposed flyover has not been sanctioned though the project has go in-principal sanction.

