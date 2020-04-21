Working in the times of pandemic:‘EPFO has taken special measures to resolve grievances during lockdown’

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:31 IST

In view of the special situation created by the lockdown, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here has also taken special online measures to resolve the grievances of employers and employees raised via social networking platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Stating this, Shivendra Verma, a data processing assistant (DPA) with the EPFO, said, “Besides addressing the grievances on priority, I ensure that all technical issues raised by employees and employers are also resolved to their satisfaction immediately.”

“At a time when work is being carried out through electronic medium, we cannot afford any sort of technical glitches. We are keeping our systems up to the mark so that transactions and data update continue without issues,” said Verma.

Verma, who is going to the regional office of EPFO in Shyam Nagar on a rotational basis with others, said the entire department staff members are working hard and more intensely than normal days.

“Since the government has relaxed norms for making advance PF deposits and withdrawals, we are settling more claims than we did on normal days. The office is settling claims within 24 hours. Since, we represent a region that employs a large number of workers, each of us is making extra effort to resolve grievances and disburse the claims without delay,” he said.

“We are also working under many health and family pressures. Stepping out of home during this time of pandemic is also scary and risky, especially for me. I was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 2014, the treatment of which includes medicines to suppress one’s immune system. After that, the doctor advised me to take all preventive measures throughout my life. People with low immunity like me are more at risk of coronavirus, so I have been taking all the necessary precautions to protect myself while on duty,” he said.

Verma’s wife Prembala is also an employee in the PF office.

They have two children Sachita, 13, and Arnav, 10. The family likes to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata, that made a comeback on the national television last month.

“While my kids are fond of cartoons, Ramayana and Mahabharata have been our all-time favorite,” said Verma.