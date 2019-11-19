e-paper
‘World Heritage Week’ begins: Visitors get free entry to Taj, other monuments on Day 1

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:04 IST

Hindustantimes
         

AGRA: Tourists got free entry to the various monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal, as ‘World Heritage Week’ began here on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised a photo exhibition and painting contest for students on the premises of Akbar’s Tomb at Sikandra.

“World Heritage Week is being celebrated from November 19 to November 25,” informed an ASI official.

Students of various schools made paintings of different historical heritage sites, including the Taj Mahal and other popular monuments of Agra city.

After inaugurating the event, divisional commissioner (Agra) Anil Kumar emphasised that heritage sites should be made more beautiful so that more visitors are attracted.

Kumar said, “Students should be made aware about history through such programmes, so that they can realise the importance of monuments and heritage sites.”

“After knowing about the importance of these heritage sites, students would help in the conservation of these sites,” emphasised Kumar.

“In India, 38 places, sites and historical sites are included on the World Heritage Site list and the department is making efforts to increase the number of sites on this list,” said Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archeologist (Agra circle), ASI.

“We need everyone’s support to preserve our heritage sites. This would boost tourism in the region,” he added.

Tourists appreciated the ASI’s initiative for free entry to monuments on the first day of World Heritage week.

“Such initiatives leave a good impression on tourists, as they remember free entry to a particular monument on a specific day,” said Rishikesh Gupta, a tourist from Shimla. -Yogesh Dubey

