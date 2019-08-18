Yamuna flowing near danger mark, admin starts evacuating people living on river bank

delhi

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:46 IST

The Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory, asking people living in low-lying areas to shift to safer places, as the water levels in the river Yamuna inched close to the danger mark.

“Water level in the Yamuna is rising due to heavy rain as well as release of water from the Hathini Kund barrage. The water level may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) putting life and property at risk,” said an order issued by Deepak Shinde, district magistrate (East).

According to officials, in some areas such as south-east district, evacuation process has already been initiated and tents are being erected to rehabilitate people. The officials also said that 50 people were evacuated from Kanchan Colony in Wazirabad in north Delhi.

The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday and water level is expected to rise further on Monday as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm, said an official. Earlier this year, the government increased the danger mark for the water levels to 205.33 metres from 204.8 metres.

The DM has asked the concerned districts where Yamuna is flowing to make preparations for “complete evacuation” of those living on the floodplains by 9 am on Monday and relocate them to relief camps.

“Many people live/work on the Yamuna floodplains, which is dangerous considering the probable flood,” the order read.

“Tents are being erected and the work will go on for the night so that all arrangements are ready when the full-fledged evacuation process starts on Monday morning. Also, we have deployed civil defence volunteers to monitor the water levels during the night and alarm people immediately to vacate the area,” said Rajesh Choudhary, SDM, Vivek Vihar (Shahdara district).

Last July, traffic movements had to be shut at the Old Railway Bridge for several days, as the water levels had breached the danger mark.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:44 IST