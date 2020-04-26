e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar jail inmate dies in hospital, kin allege negligence

Yamunanagar jail inmate dies in hospital, kin allege negligence

His father says that he had started vomiting after consuming lassi.

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
He was an accused in an attempt to murder case.
He was an accused in an attempt to murder case.(HT FILE)
         

After a Yamunanagar jail inmate died at the civil hospital here on Saturday, his family members blamed the prison authorities for negligence.

As per information, Raman was an accused in an attempt to murder case. He, along with his accomplices, had allegedly beat up locals following a dispute on Holi.

The jail authorities said that Raman’s health started deteriorating in the afternoon, so he was taken to the jail hospital and later shifted to the civil hospital.

However, the deceased’s family created a ruckus at the hospital and refused to take the body after the autopsy, alleging negligence by the jail authorities.

Following this, police reached the spot and senior cops tried to pacify the family members.

Raman’s father Rajendra Valmiki said, “Raman had lassi inside the jail after which he started vomiting. I’ve demanded the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of his treatment inside the jail.”

Jagadhari DSP Sudhir Taneja said, “The post-mortem exam has been conducted and the cause of death would be known once the autopsy report is out. We’ve initiated a judicial probe as the death is related to jail.”

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
There’s been a 95% jump in child porn traffic during lockdown
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities