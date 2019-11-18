Yeida’s residential plot scheme gets good response

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:22 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has received 2,148 applications against 911 residential plots on offer under a scheme launched in September this year. Officials said that people are keen to buy a residential plot under this scheme because of the airport project at Jewar to be built in close proximity to sectors 18 and 20.

“We are happy with the response that we got from applicants for this residential plot scheme. People are keen to buy a residential plot in this scheme because they want to own a plot near the airport project site. We will select successful applicants next month,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer special duty (OSD) of Yeida.

Under the scheme, 911 plots of different sizes — 60 square metre (sqm), 90 sqm, 120 sqm, 162 sqm and 300 sqm — will be sold to successful applicants. The last date to apply for the scheme was November 15. Yeida will finalise the successful applicants on December 20 through a lucky draw. A committee of officials will carry out the draw at a public event. The reserve price for the scheme is ₹16,000 per square metre.

“Had the work on the airport project not picked up pace, we would have not got this response. We will finalise the developer for the airport project on November 29 to start work. It will also impact the realty sector in this region positively,” said Bhatia.

The Noida airport project is spread on 5,000 hectares that fall in 39 villages near Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway— that connects Greater Noida with Agra. However, as part of the first phase of the project, the PwC — on behalf of Uttar Pradesh government — has sought environment clearances for 1,239.14 hectares in six villages of Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpu, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas.

“We have acquired and taken physical possession of 83% of 1,239.14 hectares of land for the airport and the process to acquire remaining land is underway,” said Abhay Kumar Singh, SDM, who is in charge of airport land acquisition.