Yeida scam accused nabbed in Bulandshahr

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:03 IST

Greater Noida: A 45-year-old school teacher was arrested by the Greater Noida police Tuesday from Bulandshahr in connection with the ₹126 crore land irregularities of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The accused was identified as Ajit Kumar Singh, of Bulandshahr, who is related to VP Singh, the officer on special duty in Yeida at the time when the alleged irregularities took place.The investigation into the alleged land scam is being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In 2017, Yeida chairman Prabhat Kumar had formed a team to probe corruption allegations against ex- IAS officer PC Gupta, eight other officials and 19 others, including property agents and Gupta’s relatives.

On June 3, an FIR was filed at the Kasna police station against Gupta and 27 others for allegedly purchasing 57 hectares in five villages along the Yamuna Expressway despite having no government requirement for the same and thereby causing a loss of ₹126 crore to the state exchequer in the year 2013-14.

The probe established that the officials and brokers had purchased the land at cheap rates from farmers and sold it to the government at a profit of ₹40 crore.

According to police, six officials, including Gupta, are already in jail, while the trial is ongoing for the remaining seven arrested.

“Singh was on the run and he is related to the former OSD. Top secret information was leaked to him by the OSD following which he and his father obtained nearly 13.25 hectares near Mathura. They then sold the property to make a profit of ₹2.31 crore,” Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said.

He also said the purchase of land was done allegedly using the illegally obtained money of the former OSD. Police is working on the arrest of his father as well.

“Singh had made a profit of ₹1.25 crore in the sale of 7.25 hectares, while his father made a profit of ₹1.5 crore by selling 5.95 hectares. There are several other accused involved in this scam and we are working on nabbing all of them soon,” the SHO said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.