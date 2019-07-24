Yoigi meets Noida, G Noida chairman, CEOs in Lucknow to discuss Amrapali case

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday called the Noida authority chairman Alok Tandon, chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari and the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan to discuss the Supreme Court order on Amrapali’s housing projects and homebuyers’ grievances.

The SC order had directed the UP government, the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and other agencies to provide basic civic amenities in housing projects and also pave the way for registration of properties in housing complexes, where homebuyers shifted three to four years ago.

The UP government also sought a report from the Noida and Greater Noida authorities about the number of projects of Amrapali Group. The town planning department of both the Noida and Greater Noida submitted reports about 15 housing and six commercial projects located in Noida and Greater Noida areas.

The UP government has directed the top officials of the two authorities to prepare an action plan to implement the directions of the Supreme Court order.

The meeting discussed the SC order on Amrapali and continued till late night to prepare a plan about the upcoming investment summit that aims to bring in investment to the state.

“The chief minister has directed the two authorities to prepare an action plan for the implementation of SC order on Amrapali projects. He directed the two authorities that SC directions should be implemented as per the timelines mentioned in the order,” a Greater Noida authority official, requesting anonymity, said.

The Supreme Court has directed the state, water works department and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities that basic facilities such as lifts, sewage treatment plant, parking and water connection, etc. should be provided in the 15 housing projects where people have already moved in.

The Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority chief executive officers are likely to hold a meeting with all officials once they return from Lucknow.

The two CEOs will have a meeting with legal department, group housing department, water department and other officials to chalk out a detailed plan on this issue.

“All departments will sit together and examine the detailed order of the apex court to prepare the line of action,” SC Gaur, chief architect and town planner, Noida authority, said.

The chief minister also directed top officials to fix responsibility of officials, who were deputed in Noida and Greater Noida, when Amrapali Group got the housing land and mortgage permissions to obtain loan.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 21:10 IST