Young lovers get married at police station in Sangrur

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:49 IST

Facing opposition from their families to their proposed marriage, a young couple at Dhuri town of the district sought the help of police who got their nuptial knot tied inside the police station.

Sarvesh Kumar, 23, and Jyoti Sharma, 21, were in relationship for the past three years but their families opposed their marriage plan. The couple approached the city police station Dhuri on Saturday night. The police played the mediator and initiated talks with their families.

“The couple was in relationship for three years. They wanted to get married. I called their parents to the police station on Sunday. The two families initially opposed their marriage, but eventually consented. The young couple garlanded each other at the police station before us and they later got their ‘anand karaj’ performed at a gurdwara,” said Darshan Singh, SHO, city police station, Dhuri.

“I am suffering from asthma. On Saturday, when I was returning home from my job, I felt unwell. I called up Sarvesh and he took me to the civil hospital. When we reached home, my family refused to let me in,” said Jyoti.

Sarvesh said he then took Jyoti to his home but his parents said they cannot keep the girl at their home without marriage.

“We were in relationship for three years and wanted to get married, so we approached the police who helped us to get married at the police station,” he said.

“We never thought that we will get married at a police station. But as they say ‘all is well that ends well’. We are happy that our wish has been fulfilled,” said Sarvesh, who runs a small eatery in the city.