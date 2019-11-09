e-paper
Youth found murdered in rented accommodation

  Nov 09, 2019 22:11 IST
A 22-year-old youth was found murdered at his rented accommodation in Yadavnagar market of Lucknow on Saturday. The police registered a complaint regarding the matter and initiated investigation.

“One Suraj Kumar used to live in a rented room in the market. His body was found in a pool of blood in the morning. We have registered an FIR of murder,” said Ramsurat Sonkar, SHO, Gomti Nagar police station.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

The cops suspected the role of one Rajesh who shared the room with Suraj in the latter’s murder. Rajesh was said to be absconding after the incident.

The owner of the property told police that Rajesh and Suraj had a heated argument over some issue on Friday night.

In another incident, a man was arrested for attacking another man with a knife in Hussainganj area of Lucknow. According to police, one Rohit Jaiswal injured Amit after a dispute.

Amit was taken to a hospital for medical care. The police booked Rohit Jaiswal for attempt to murder.

