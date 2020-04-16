Yumdoots come calling for curfew violators in Mohali

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:19 IST

After punishments, public shaming and registration of FIRs proved futile, Mohali police have now roped in yumdoots, the messengers of death according to Hindu mythology, to rein in on curfew violators in the city.

Holding placards in their hands, two Ramlila artistes -- Jasbir and Sunny of Balongi village in Mohali -- roamed around the city for about two hours, telling residents to stay indoors or prepare for afterlife. They then stood at the PTL Chowk in Phase 5, with the message, “Stay indoors, or we will take you.”

Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) Manphull Singh said, “Covid-19 is the deadliest disease that the humankind had faced so far. With the help of these Ramlila artistes, we are trying to create awareness among people that if they violate the curfew and come out on the streets, death awaits them.”

At 56, Mohali has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab. So far, two deaths have been reported and only five persons have recovered.