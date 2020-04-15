e-paper
Zirakpur minor caught filming 16-yr-old in bath

Zirakpur minor caught filming 16-yr-old in bath

The victim informed her father after she saw him upto the mischief

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:18 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, CHandigarh
A teenager was apprehended for making an obscene video of a 16-year-old girl in Pabhat village in Zirakpur. The girls father lodged a complaint with the police accusing the boy, who is 17, of filming his daughter in the bathroom. After the vicitm noticed the juvenile filming her, she informed her father. A case under Section 354 of the IPC was registered in Zirakpur police station on Tuesday. The juvenile was later apprehended and produced before the juvenile justice board. He was handed over to his his parents after bail was granted.

top news
