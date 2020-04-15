Zirakpur minor caught filming 16-yr-old in bath

cities

A teenager was apprehended for making an obscene video of a 16-year-old girl in Pabhat village in Zirakpur. The girls father lodged a complaint with the police accusing the boy, who is 17, of filming his daughter in the bathroom. After the vicitm noticed the juvenile filming her, she informed her father. A case under Section 354 of the IPC was registered in Zirakpur police station on Tuesday. The juvenile was later apprehended and produced before the juvenile justice board. He was handed over to his his parents after bail was granted.