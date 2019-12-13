e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Columns

Wage a battle against India’s rape culture

We’ve done the easy part — brought in tough laws, sanctioned fast-track courts, reduced the age of juveniles, and raised the age of consent. Now comes the hard part of mindset change, of demonstrating the will to stamp out violence against women, of realising there are no short-cuts or half-measures

columns Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:35 IST
Namita Bhandare
Namita Bhandare
Change begins at home. Media campaigns can help change parenting norms so that daughters are brought up with the sort of rights that sons enjoy, and sons are taught that their gender does not entitle them to be waited on and served by women
Change begins at home. Media campaigns can help change parenting norms so that daughters are brought up with the sort of rights that sons enjoy, and sons are taught that their gender does not entitle them to be waited on and served by women(Sonu Mehta/HT)
         

A week after an “encounter” with Telangana police left four rape and murder-accused men dead, it might not be out of place to ask if India has solved its endemic problem of violence against women.

Have men stopped raping women, or killing them, or dousing them with acid, or beating them just because women talked back, didn’t heat dinner adequately or simply because the men felt like it?

Sadly, no. We’ve done the easy part — brought in tough laws, sanctioned fast-track courts, reduced the age of juveniles, and raised the age of consent. Now comes the hard part of mindset change, of demonstrating the will to stamp out violence against women, of realising there are no short-cuts or half-measures. To stamp out rape, you must battle all forms of gender-based violence.

Are we beyond redemption? I believe we are not. The first prescription is to demonstrate political will. In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, he asked parents to rein in their sons. That message needs to be repeated. Often. We need a clear message of zero tolerance to violence.

The heads of all political parties must act against party members who make misogynistic statements. Legislators accused of serious crimes against women, including rape, must be suspended or expelled. And, yes, parties must field more women candidates to fix the gender gap in our legislatures.

Appoint an expert committee to vet school textbooks to excise stereotypes of a woman’s role. Women are not just mothers and daughters but equal citizens. Go beyond lessons of “good touch” and “bad touch” to teach concepts of consent and respect. Boys need to be taught about behaviour that is unacceptable; girls made aware of their rights.

But change begins at home. Media campaigns can help change parenting norms so that daughters are brought up with the sort of rights that sons enjoy, and sons are taught that their gender does not entitle them to be waited on and served by women.

When you tell women to stay home, to dress in a certain way, you are a part of rape culture. When you scoff at a witness testifying to sexual assault at the hands of a predatory boss, you are a part of rape culture. When you make a toxic film like Kabir Singh a “super hit”, you are a part of rape culture. When you make sexist “jokes”, you are a part of rape culture. You have a choice. Stop.

Finally, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dedicated to educating girls and aiding victims of violence are partners in stamping out patriarchy. Education, where the gender gap in primary and secondary education has been bridged, is an example of how well this alliance works. Yet, a recent report finds that 14,500 NGOs were banned from receiving foreign funding. They are allies. They are not the enemy.

India can solve its rape problem. The question is: Do we want to?

Namita Bhandare writes on gender
The views expressed are personal
tags
top news
5 states, unwilling to implement citizenship law, don’t have a choice: MHA
5 states, unwilling to implement citizenship law, don’t have a choice: MHA
Working on issues wherever needed: Govt on state of economy
Working on issues wherever needed: Govt on state of economy
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
Andhra assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape in 3 weeks
Andhra assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape in 3 weeks
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Opinion