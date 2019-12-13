Wage a battle against India’s rape culture

columns

A week after an “encounter” with Telangana police left four rape and murder-accused men dead, it might not be out of place to ask if India has solved its endemic problem of violence against women.

Have men stopped raping women, or killing them, or dousing them with acid, or beating them just because women talked back, didn’t heat dinner adequately or simply because the men felt like it?

Sadly, no. We’ve done the easy part — brought in tough laws, sanctioned fast-track courts, reduced the age of juveniles, and raised the age of consent. Now comes the hard part of mindset change, of demonstrating the will to stamp out violence against women, of realising there are no short-cuts or half-measures. To stamp out rape, you must battle all forms of gender-based violence.

Are we beyond redemption? I believe we are not. The first prescription is to demonstrate political will. In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, he asked parents to rein in their sons. That message needs to be repeated. Often. We need a clear message of zero tolerance to violence.

The heads of all political parties must act against party members who make misogynistic statements. Legislators accused of serious crimes against women, including rape, must be suspended or expelled. And, yes, parties must field more women candidates to fix the gender gap in our legislatures.

Appoint an expert committee to vet school textbooks to excise stereotypes of a woman’s role. Women are not just mothers and daughters but equal citizens. Go beyond lessons of “good touch” and “bad touch” to teach concepts of consent and respect. Boys need to be taught about behaviour that is unacceptable; girls made aware of their rights.

But change begins at home. Media campaigns can help change parenting norms so that daughters are brought up with the sort of rights that sons enjoy, and sons are taught that their gender does not entitle them to be waited on and served by women.

When you tell women to stay home, to dress in a certain way, you are a part of rape culture. When you scoff at a witness testifying to sexual assault at the hands of a predatory boss, you are a part of rape culture. When you make a toxic film like Kabir Singh a “super hit”, you are a part of rape culture. When you make sexist “jokes”, you are a part of rape culture. You have a choice. Stop.

Finally, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dedicated to educating girls and aiding victims of violence are partners in stamping out patriarchy. Education, where the gender gap in primary and secondary education has been bridged, is an example of how well this alliance works. Yet, a recent report finds that 14,500 NGOs were banned from receiving foreign funding. They are allies. They are not the enemy.

India can solve its rape problem. The question is: Do we want to?

