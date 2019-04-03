Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD has an edge in Odisha’s Bhadrak
Voting will be held on April 29 and the result will be declared on May 23.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has dominated the Bhadrak parliamentary constituency in Odisha for two decades now.
Reserved for members of Scheduled Caste, the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat has been represented by Arjun Charan Sethi since 1998, when he won the Lok Sabha election for the first time. Arjun Charan Sethi has been the member of Parliament since then.
The BJD’s president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik has dropped Arjun Charan Sethi this time and given the ticket to newbie Manjulata Mandal, a housewife and spouse of sitting Dhamnagar MLA Muktikanta Mandal.
Here are some facts about the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat:
State: Odisha
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhadrak
Polling date: April 29
Sitting MP, party: Arjun Charan Sethi, BJD
Winning margin in 2014: 179,359
Runner up name, party:
Number of voters in 2014: 1,081,339
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.59%
Number of women voters in 2014: 694,932
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,699
