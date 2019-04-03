Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD has an edge in Odisha’s Bhadrak

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has dominated the Bhadrak parliamentary constituency in Odisha for two decades now.

Reserved for members of Scheduled Caste, the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat has been represented by Arjun Charan Sethi since 1998, when he won the Lok Sabha election for the first time. Arjun Charan Sethi has been the member of Parliament since then.

The BJD’s president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik has dropped Arjun Charan Sethi this time and given the ticket to newbie Manjulata Mandal, a housewife and spouse of sitting Dhamnagar MLA Muktikanta Mandal.

Voting will be held on April 29 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhadrak

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Arjun Charan Sethi, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 179,359

Runner up name, party:

Number of voters in 2014: 1,081,339

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.59%

Number of women voters in 2014: 694,932

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,699

