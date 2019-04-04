Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Barmer in Rajasthan may be an interesting seat to watch out for

Colonel (retd) Sona Ram Choudhary of the BJP represents the Barmer parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan.

Once a Congress leader, Sona Ram Choudhary won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket against BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, who fought as an Independent candidate after his party refused to nominate him from any seat.

Sona Ram Choudhary was the three-time member of Parliament from Barmer from 1996 till 2004, when he was defeated by Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh. Manvendra has joined the Congress now and will contest from the Barmer Lok Sabha seat. Congress’ Harish Chaudhary won the next Lok Sabha election in 2009.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Barmer Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Barmer

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Sona Ram Choudhary, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 874,61

Runner up name, party: Jaswant Singh, Independent

Number of voters in 2014: 1,219,119

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72.67%

Number of women voters in 2014: 781,989

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,393

