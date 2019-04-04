Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Barmer in Rajasthan may be an interesting seat to watch out for
Colonel (retd) Sona Ram Choudhary of the BJP represents the Barmer parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan.
Once a Congress leader, Sona Ram Choudhary won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket against BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, who fought as an Independent candidate after his party refused to nominate him from any seat.
Sona Ram Choudhary was the three-time member of Parliament from Barmer from 1996 till 2004, when he was defeated by Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh. Manvendra has joined the Congress now and will contest from the Barmer Lok Sabha seat. Congress’ Harish Chaudhary won the next Lok Sabha election in 2009.
Here are some facts about the Barmer Lok Sabha seat:
State: Rajasthan
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Barmer
Polling date: April 29
Sitting MP, party: Sona Ram Choudhary, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 874,61
Runner up name, party: Jaswant Singh, Independent
Number of voters in 2014: 1,219,119
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72.67%
Number of women voters in 2014: 781,989
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,393
