Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress and BJP have won Rajasthan’s Kota seven times in the past
Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29.
The Congress and the BJP have each won seven times each in the Kota seat, one of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, out of the 16 Lok Sabha elections held so far.
The Congress could win only twice in the last two decades and in the 2014 general election, the BJP’s Om Birla won from the seat. He had defeated the scion of erstwhile Kota royal family and then sitting Congress member of Parliament Ijyaraj Singh.
Om Birla has been fielded once again by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election 2019. And the grand old party has chosen Ramnarayan Meena, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, from the Kota parliamentary constituency.
Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.
Here are some details about the Kota Lok Sabha seat:
State: Rajasthan
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kota
Polling date: April 29
Sitting MP, party: Om Birla, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 200,782
Runner up name, party: Ijyaraj Singh
Number of voters in 2014: 1,154,960
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 66.20%
Number of women voters in 2014: 831,153
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,010
First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:30 IST