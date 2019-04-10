Lok Sabha election 2019: Ujiarpur constituency in Bihar

Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. This constituency came into existence in 2008, following delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nityanand Rai of the BJP defeated Alok Kumar Mehta of the RJD. Ashwamedh Devi of the JD(U) stood third.

This the contest would be interesting as the JD(U) and BJP are on the same side.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ujiarpur

State: Bihar

Date of polling: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Nityanand Rai, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 60,469

Runner up name, party: Alok Kumar Mehta, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 8,58,920

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.13%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,323

Number of women voters: 424,994

