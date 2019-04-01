Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP will face tough fight in Punjab’s Faridkot constituency, once a SAD bastion

Faridkot, one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, was once held by the SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal for three terms.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Sadhu Singh defeated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, the sitting member of Parliament from Faridkot, in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019

The SAD had held the seat continuously from 1996, except the loss in 1999 when Sukhbir Singh Badal lost to Congress’ Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Faridkot will vote on May 19, the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Faridkot

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Sadhu Singh, AAP

Winning margin in 2014: 172,516

Runner up name, party: Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, SAD

Number of voters in 2014: 1,032,107

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70.93%

Number of women voters in 2014:483,336

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,531

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:03 IST