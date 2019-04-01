Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP will face tough fight in Punjab’s Faridkot constituency, once a SAD bastion
The Aam Aadmi Party’s Sadhu Singh defeated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, the sitting member of Parliament from Faridkot, in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014.constituency watch Updated: Apr 01, 2019 13:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Faridkot, one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, was once held by the SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal for three terms.
The SAD had held the seat continuously from 1996, except the loss in 1999 when Sukhbir Singh Badal lost to Congress’ Jagmeet Singh Brar.
Faridkot will vote on May 19, the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.
Here are some facts about the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat:
State: Punjab
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Faridkot
Polling date: May 19
Sitting MP, party: Sadhu Singh, AAP
Winning margin in 2014: 172,516
Runner up name, party: Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, SAD
Number of voters in 2014: 1,032,107
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70.93%
Number of women voters in 2014:483,336
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,531
First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:03 IST