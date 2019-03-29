Lok Sabha elections 2019: Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir set for a multi-cornered contest

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Muzaffar Hussain Baig of the People’s Democratic Party.

Baig defeated Sharief ud-din Shariq of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference by 29,219 in 2014 Lok Sabha elections

This time it will be a multi-cornered contest with the National Conference fielding ex-Speaker Akbar Lone, who will contest against prominent trade union leader and PDP candidate Qayoom Wani. Others in the fray are BJP candidate Mohammad Maqbool War and Farooq Ahmad Mir of the Congress.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Baramulla

Day of voting: April 11

Sitting MP, Party: Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP

Winning margin in 2014: 29,219

Runner up name, party: Sharief Ud-Din Shariq, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Number of voters in 2014: 375,281

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 39%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,616

Number of women voters: 209,743

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:11 IST