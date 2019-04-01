Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress, SAD have fought for Punjab’s Ludhiana constituency

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has always seen a keen contest, mostly between Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

In 2014, Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu won the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana seat after defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s HS Phoolka, who has now quit active politics. The SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali stood third. Before that, Congress’ Manish Tewari held the seat for one term.

Ludhiana will vote on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here are some facts about Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ludhiana

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 19,709

Runner up name, party: HS Phoolka, AAP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,100,457

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70.49%

Number of women voters in 2014: 725,569

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,653

