Lok Sabha elections 2019: Telangana’s Karimnagar constituency is a TRS stronghold
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:56 IST
The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, has seven assembly segments namely Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.
Apart from the sitting MP being from the TRS party, all the seven assembly seats were also won by the party in the 2018 Assembly elections.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are some details about Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Karimnagar
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 205,077
Runner up name, party: Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,127,225
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72%
Number of women voters in 2014: 573,202
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,876
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:56 IST