Lok Sabha elections 2019: Telangana’s Karimnagar constituency is a TRS stronghold

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, has seven assembly segments namely Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Husnabad.

Apart from the sitting MP being from the TRS party, all the seven assembly seats were also won by the party in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Karimnagar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 205,077

Runner up name, party: Ponnam Prabhakar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,127,225

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72%

Number of women voters in 2014: 573,202

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,876

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:56 IST