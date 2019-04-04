Lok Sabha elections 2019: West UP’s Muzaffarnagar constituency will see a tough fight

Muzaffarnagar, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, has become one of the most talked about seats in the western region of the politically-crucial state.

Hit by communal riots in 2013, the division in the Jat-Muslim votes in the seat had benefited the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh will contest this year from the Muzaffarnagar constituency as a candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting member of Parliament Sanjeev Balyan. Ajit Singh had lost from his traditional Baghpat constituency in the previous election.

(Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019)

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Muzaffarnagar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 401,150

Runner up name, party: Kadir Rana, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,107,434

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69.72%

Number of women voters in 2014: 713,297

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,535

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:58 IST