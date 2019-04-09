Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will BJP repeat 2014 show in Rajasthan’s Nagaur constituency

The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan comprises eight assembly segments – Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan

The 2009 winner and Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha was defeated in 2014 by the BJP’ s C R Choudhary. The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 elections. However, the Congress won bypolls in two constituencies in 2018, reducing the BJP’s strength to 23.

Rajasthan’s 25 seats go to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagaur

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: C R Choudhary, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 75,218

Runner up name, party: Dr Jyoti Mirdha, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,005,523

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 70%

Number of women voters in 2014: 471,688

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 783

