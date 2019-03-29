Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Kheda

Devusinh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sitting member of Parliament from Kheda Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

Devusinh Chauhan won the seat after defeating Congress’ Dinsha Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2009 general election, Patel had won from the seat.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kheda

Sitting MP, Party: Devusinh Chauhan, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 232,901

Runner up name, party: Dinsha Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 955,906

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.76%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,753

Number of women voters: 766,244

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:23 IST