Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Kheda
Devusinh Chauhan won the seat after defeating Congress' Dinsha Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election
Devusinh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sitting member of Parliament from Kheda Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.
Devusinh Chauhan won the seat after defeating Congress’ Dinsha Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2009 general election, Patel had won from the seat.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kheda
Sitting MP, Party: Devusinh Chauhan, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 232,901
Runner up name, party: Dinsha Patel, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 955,906
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.76%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,753
Number of women voters: 766,244
