e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Corona tales: Piggy bank donations for PM’s relief fund

Young adults across the nation have set an example by donating their entire pocket money for the PM CARES Fund, which has been formed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:41 IST
Aprajita Sharad
Aprajita Sharad
Hindustan Times
PM Narendra Modi has lauded the large heartedness of young adults like Reveda Bhatt (above) on social media, who have contributed for the PM CARES Fund.
PM Narendra Modi has lauded the large heartedness of young adults like Reveda Bhatt (above) on social media, who have contributed for the PM CARES Fund.(Photo: Twitter/NarendraModi)
         

Rakshita Sharma, a 14-year-old Delhiite, had been collecting money since almost a year to buy a Kindle, but when it came to donating to the PM CARES Fund, she didn’t think twice before picking up her piggy bank and donating all her savings, so that “lives could be saved”.  

Young adults like Rakshita have been setting unprecedented examples by donating their entire pocket money for the cause and propagating compassion and generosity. “Rakshita used to save the money I used to give her to pay as the rickshaw fare when travelling to her tuition. She instead chose to walk and collected the money, which she has now donated because she heard in the news that the country needs funds during this crisis,” says Jyotsna, Rakshita’s mother.

 

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about 11-year-old Reveda Bhatt, from Dehradun, who has contributed all her pocket money, which she had been saving from two-three years to buy toys for herself. “Toys se zyada logon ki jaan important hai na,” says Bhatt sharing that her parents are her role model. “Mere contribution ko poor people ko dena taki woh food, clothes aur medicines lele,” requests Bhatt, who has previously met the PM, when her parents were raising money for the 2013 Kedarnath flash floods victims.  

Also from Dehradun, Abhinav Sharma, a 15-year-old, has written to the PM, requesting him to ask all religious trusts in India to contribute their funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’ve also written to various religious trusts in Maharashtra and Kerala, asking them to shell out the donations that they have collected all these years, for the relief aids. God ke paas toh sab hai, unko paise ki zaroorat nahi hai, lekin insaan ko toh hai... clothes ki, medicines ki. Manav ki seva hi ishwar ki seva hai (Serving mankind is like serving God),” says Sharma, who is hopeful that his suggestion will be noticed by the PMO.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

top news
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news