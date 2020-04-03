Corona tales: Piggy bank donations for PM’s relief fund

coronavirus-crisis

Rakshita Sharma, a 14-year-old Delhiite, had been collecting money since almost a year to buy a Kindle , but when it came to donating to the PM CARES Fund, she didn’t think twice before picking up her piggy bank and donating all her savings, so that “lives could be saved”.

My daughter Rakshita's contribution to #PMCARES Fund. She doesn't get any pocket money but saves rickshaw fare by walking or what she gets as ashirwad on her birthdays by the elders and grand parents @narendramodi ji she has asked me to thank you for your efforts and #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rJdSHQ1kEh — Jyoत्स्ना (@sharma_jyo) March 29, 2020

Young adults like Rakshita have been setting unprecedented examples by donating their entire pocket money for the cause and propagating compassion and generosity. “Rakshita used to save the money I used to give her to pay as the rickshaw fare when travelling to her tuition. She instead chose to walk and collected the money, which she has now donated because she heard in the news that the country needs funds during this crisis,” says Jyotsna, Rakshita’s mother.

Have been seeing thoughtful messages of young children contributing to PM-CARES. This is special because they are contributing from their piggy banks. We yet again see the large-heartedness of young India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/FbYOKeY0TEhttps://t.co/J4btTCs9dN https://t.co/vVsCT954fw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about 11-year-old Reveda Bhatt, from Dehradun, who has contributed all her pocket money, which she had been saving from two-three years to buy toys for herself. “Toys se zyada logon ki jaan important hai na,” says Bhatt sharing that her parents are her role model. “Mere contribution ko poor people ko dena taki woh food, clothes aur medicines lele,” requests Bhatt, who has previously met the PM, when her parents were raising money for the 2013 Kedarnath flash floods victims.

Also from Dehradun, Abhinav Sharma, a 15-year-old, has written to the PM, requesting him to ask all religious trusts in India to contribute their funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’ve also written to various religious trusts in Maharashtra and Kerala, asking them to shell out the donations that they have collected all these years, for the relief aids. God ke paas toh sab hai, unko paise ki zaroorat nahi hai, lekin insaan ko toh hai... clothes ki, medicines ki. Manav ki seva hi ishwar ki seva hai (Serving mankind is like serving God),” says Sharma, who is hopeful that his suggestion will be noticed by the PMO.

