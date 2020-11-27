Russia, Hungary in talks to allow Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in Hungary as well

coronavirus-crisis

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:47 IST

Hungary and Russia have agreed that after a visit by Hungarian doctors next week to see the manufacturing process for its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, Russia will ship some of the vaccines to Budapest, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary.