Russia, Hungary in talks to allow Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in Hungary as well

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
Hungarian Foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary. (Reuters)
         

Hungary and Russia have agreed that after a visit by Hungarian doctors next week to see the manufacturing process for its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, Russia will ship some of the vaccines to Budapest, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary.

