11 WTC points taken off Pakistan for on-field deficiencies at the Edgbaston Test; ICC acts tough
Pakistan cricket continues to be in turmoil. The ICC has inflicted two punishments on them for a violation in the third and final Test against England.
There is no end in sight to Pakistan cricket's troubles. Recently, their team lost all three Test matches against hosts England. After the second Test at Lord’s, they sent back home seven players, as well as Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Imam-ul-Haq, who didn’t bat in either innings of the Lord’s Test, was also accused of faking injury. Plenty of drama unfolded during and after the second Test last month.
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Now that the series is over, if you are a Pakistani cricketer, you would think, “Now we can relax a bit. The last few weeks have been quite tough for us.” But, no. Troubles are chasing Pakistan cricket relentlessly. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has on Monday punished Pakistan for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third Test at Edgbaston (Birmingham), which they lost by eight wickets. There are actually two punishments for Pakistan. First, the entire team has been fined 50 per cent of their match fee. Second, they have been docked 11 World Test Championship points, which, frankly, should not bother Pakistan much since they were already at the bottom of the table in 9th position and are not in contention for the top two spots.
ICC explains the whole thing
“Pakistan have been hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham. Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the Edgbaston Test that England won by eight wickets, with the team fined 50 per cent of their match fee as a result and receiving an 11-point deduction in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle,” an ICC media release said.
“It means Pakistan lose ground at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings as a result, with the side now sitting in ninth place with a 4.63 points percentage. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent of the match fee. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, 11 World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total,” it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More