‘2-2 in own backyard. If I'm captain of that team...’: Stokes slammed with ruthless reality check by Australia legend

Team India produced an emphatic performance in the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval earlier this week to draw the series 2-2 against England. Despite being on the backfoot for a large part of England's 374-run chase, the Indian bowling attack – led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna – pulled a solid comeback to deliver the visitors a six-run victory, which helped India evade a series defeat. England's Ben Stokes before the start of play(Action Images via Reuters)

The series delivered a gripping contest from start to finish, with both sides producing high-quality cricket. India found themselves in commanding positions in all five matches, yet the narrative before the first ball was stacked heavily against them. The Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, barely a month before the tour, were seen as a decisive blow, and few gave a Shubman Gill-led side any realistic shot of matching England in their own backyard.

But the young Indian unit tore up the script. Defying the pre-series predictions, they not only matched England but often outclassed them in key phases. The series may have ended level, but India’s batting unit clearly had the edge, with the captain himself leading a remarkable charge; Gill amassed 754 runs in 10 innings, setting the tone for the side.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was also impressed with the Indian performance in England, and stated that he would've been “disappointed” had he been in Ben Stokes' position.

“This England team... I think, 2-2 draw in your own backyard, if I'm captain of that team, I'm disappointed with that result. I want to win, especially in my own conditions. I think they would've come into the series expecting to win,” said Clarke.

India “overachieved”

The prolific former Aussie batter further stated that India should treat the draw as a “win,” stating that Gill's men have fairly “overachieved” in English conditions.

“I'm not taking India lightly, but I think they've overachieved, particularly with the lead-up to the series. If India lost the series, people would've respected and understood that. New captain, two of their most senior players not playing Test cricket, the best bowler in the world playing only three of the five matches… I think England would've gone into the series expecting to win. India have overperformed. To level the series 2-2, that's definitely a win for India in my opinion,” said Clarke.