'A captain doesn't opt out of a series-deciding match': Australia great firmly asserts Rohit Sharma is 'dropped'

Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, opted to "rest" himself from the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, following a series of underwhelming performances. The 37-year-old, who had managed just 31 runs in five innings across the previous three Tests, has been struggling to find his rhythm, with even his trademark shots, such as the front foot pull, looking unconvincing. India's Rohit Sharma watches teammates during a practice session ahead of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India (AFP)

This move raises fresh questions about his future in Test cricket, especially as his struggles have coincided with India’s overall difficulties in the series. Rohit's decision to step aside was taken after much deliberation, but former Australia batter Mark Taylor wasn't entirely convinced with Rohit having an autonomy over the decision.

Taylor believes Rohit was “dropped” and expressed his surprise at the word not being used to denote his absence from the playing XI.

“To be honest, that is sidestepping the point. The bottomline is, the captain of a country doesn't opt out for the final Test, the deciding Test match of the series. It's no doubt he has been dropped, I don't know why they just don't say he has been dropped,” Taylor told Triple M Cricket.

“It doesn't mean he has been dropped forever. It just means he is missing this Test match because he is out of form, that's not a problem. That's unfortunately professional sports, and Shubman Gill comes back in.”

Bumrah on Rohit

Jasprit Bumrah, who has previously captained the side in Rohit’s absence during a paternity leave, took over the leadership duties for the match.

At the toss, Bumrah explained the situation, stating, “Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest.” He further emphasized the cohesion within the Indian team, adding, “It shows the unity we have in the team.”

With the series hanging in the balance, Bumrah faces the pressure of steering India towards a series-equalling win and help the side retain the trophy. While Rohit's absence adds to the pressure, it also provides an opportunity for the team to recalibrate and focus on securing a win in the final Test.