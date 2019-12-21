e-paper
Home / Cricket / A current captain, a former big-hitter and one wicket-keeper: Dale Steyn names his three favourite batsmen

A current captain, a former big-hitter and one wicket-keeper: Dale Steyn names his three favourite batsmen

Dale Steyn was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 13th edition of the league.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn.
File image of former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

South Africa fast-bowler Dale Steyn named his favourite batsmen during a Q & A session with fans on social media. Steyn, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, answered a variety of questions ranging from his favourite batsmen to his best bowling spell on the international arena.

A Twitter user asked Steyn about his favourite batsman and the pacer gave his vote of Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Steyn shared dressing room with de Kock and de Villiers during his time with the national team while he played under Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. 

Another user inquired about which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world and Steyn gave his vote to the Indian team. Bowlers have helped India extend their unbeaten streak at home in longest format while they have also consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championships table. 

Steyn will wear RCB colours once again for IPL 2020 and he was asked about how he felt regarding the same. The pacer had a very simple answer for query. 

RCB broke their bank in the recently-concluded auction as apart from Steyn, they also spent big on Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson for the next edition of the cash-rich league.

