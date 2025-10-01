AB de Villiers breaks down Tilak Varma's match-winning 130.19 strike rate knock vs Pakistan: ‘Quite slow for him but…’

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers heaped praise on young India star Tilak Varma after his heroics against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The left-handed batter rose to the occasion, displaying composure and maturity as he crafted a crucial 69-run innings under pressure. It was not a typical T20I knock because the situation demanded him to hold one end and take the deep, which he did incredibly well. Varma anchored the innings with a steady 57-run stand off 50 balls, while Sanju Samson chipped in with 24. The momentum, however, shifted when Varma joined forces with Shivam Dube, whose brisk 33 from 22 deliveries powered a 60-run stand in just 40 balls, decisively tilting the contest India’s way against Pakistan. India's Tilak Varma scored a match-winning 69 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.(AP)

De Villiers was impressed with how calm Tilak was in the middle, as he said he was a bit slow with a 130.19 strike rate, but it was exactly what India needed after the early setbacks to steady the innings and guide them towards victory.

“Tilak Varma staying really nice and calm. 69 not out off only 53 balls. It’s quite slow for him, but that's what was necessary for the team to win that final. And that’s what I love about players like that, they are adaptable to different situations, different conditions," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma become leaders in the team"

The Proteas great also lauded Shivam Dube alongside Tilak, highlighting how the duo have finally justified the selectors’ faith with match-winning performances. He said their growth from promising youngsters to reliable performers signals a shift, as both are now stepping up as leaders within the Indian setup.

“Also, Shivam Dube really coming to the party, and the two of them have been there for a while in the India team, haven’t really sort of stake the claim in the side to show the selectors, thank you. That’s why the selectors have backed us, but now things have changed. All of a sudden, the two of them coming to the party. Absolutely amazing to see some of the younger guys like Dube and Varma sort of become experienced, become leaders in the team,” he added.